Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ focus on Fed speakers, PCE index
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a San Francisco Fed conference and release of the PCE index data for February are scheduled for March 29
Stock market investors on Wall Street in the week ahead will be watching the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge -- the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index and speeches from a host of Fed speakers including Chair Jerome Powell.
