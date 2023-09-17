Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ focus on Federal Reserve’s rate decision1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:17 PM IST
The US central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady after a stronger-than- expected inflation data for August
In the week ahead on Wall Street, the major focus of stock market investors will be on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy meeting. The Fed rate decision will be released on September 20 and Chair Jerome Powell will address the press conference on the monetary policy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started