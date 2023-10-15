Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ focus on retail sales, factory output data and Jerome Powell’s speech
The reports on US retail sales for Sept, industrial production and housing starts are due on Oct 17. These reports will be followed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Oct 19
Investors on Wall Street in the week ahead will focus on monthly US retail sales data, industrial production data and a key speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
