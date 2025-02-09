Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ focus on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, inflation data, Jerome Powell’s testimony

The focus of Wall Street investors in the week ahead will be primarily on expected reciprocal trade tariffs by US President Donald Trump and key economic data including consumer price inflation and retail sales.

The week will also see Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the US Congress.

On Friday, President Trump said he could announce "reciprocal tariffs" on Monday or Tuesday, without specifying which countries might be affected.

“I'll be announcing that next week, reciprocal trade so that we're treated evenly with other countries,” Trump said. “We don't want any more, any less.”

The earnings season will see some major companies including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Unilever, and Cisco Systems reporting their financial results.

Economic calendar On February 11 (Tuesday), a report on NFIB optimism index for January will be released. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s first day of testimony to the US Congress is scheduled.

On February 12 (Wednesday), data on Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January will be declared. Powell’s second day of testimony to the Congress is scheduled.

On February 13 (Thursday), Producer Price Index (PPI) data for January will be declared.

On February 14 (Friday), data on Import Price Index for January and retail sales for January, industrial production for January will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report fourth quarter earnings in the week ahead — McDonald’s, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Arch Capital Group, ORIX, ON Semiconductor, Coca-Cola, S&P Global, Shopify, Gilead Sciences, BP, Cisco Systems, AppLovin, Equinix, CME Group, CVS Health, Williams, Unilever, Applied Materials, Sony, Deere, Coinbase Global, NatWest, Ameren, and Moderna.

Markets last week US stock indices closed lower on Friday after President Donald Trump said he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 444.23 points, or 0.99%, to 44,303.40, the S&P 500 lost 57.58 points, or 0.95%, to 6,025.99 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 268.59 points, or 1.36%, to 19,523.40.

For the week, the Dow ended 0.54% lower. The S&P fell 0.24% while the Nasdaq was down 0.53%.