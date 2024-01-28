Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ major focus on Fed rate decision, big tech earnings
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors will look for signals from the Fed meeting outcome and Powell’s press conference whether the central bank will start cutting rates at its next monetary policy meet in March
The major focus of the stock market investors on Wall Street in the week ahead will be on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for January 30-31 and chairman Jerome Powell’s subsequent press conference.
