Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ major focus on Federal Reserve

The central bank is widely expected to keep its interest rates unchanged.

Earnings McDonald's, Pinterest, Transocean, SoFi Technologies, Amgen, Caesars Entertainment, Caterpillar, First Solar, Pfizer, JetBlue Airways, Advanced Micro Devices, CVS Health, DuPont, Estée Lauder, Humana, Qualcomm, Yum! Brands, Airbnb, Electronic Arts, PayPal, AIG, Etsy, Apple, Moderna, Palantir Technologies, Starbucks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Duke Energy, Booking Holdings, Paramount Global, Monster Beverage, DraftKings, Dominion Energy, and Fluor.

Corporate events On October 30-31, automotive companies such as AutoNation, AutoZone and Genuine Parts to attend the 47th Annual Automotive Symposium in Las Vegas.

November 1-5, the 38th annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer to be held in San Diego. Cellectis, NexImmune, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Gamida Cell to participate in the event.

On Friday, the US stocks stumbled. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, or 19.86 points, to close at 4,117.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 366.71 points, or 1.1%, to 32,417.59. The Nasdaq index rose 47.41 points, or 0.4%, to 12,643.01. The 10-year yield has been catching up the Fed’s main overnight interest rate as the economy remains remarkably solid and as worries rise about how much debt the U.S. government is taking on to pay for its spending.

The US dollar fell to 149.52 Japanese yen from 150.38. The euro rose to $1.0567 from $1.0561.

The US crude oil benchmark for December delivery rose $2.33 to $85.54 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.55 to $90.48 a barrel.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.10 to $1,998.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $22.89 an ounce.

In overseas stock markets, indices were mostly lower in Europe and rose mostly in Asia.

