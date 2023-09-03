Wall Street week ahead: Investors to closely watch key economic reports

Key economic reports that include factory orders data, initial jobless claims, and consumer credit data are slated to be released in the week ahead

In the week ahead on Wall Street, stock market investors will closely watch the key economic reports that include factory orders data, initial jobless claims, and consumer credit data.

On Monday, the US stock market will remain closed for a public holiday on account of Labor Day.

During the week, the energy market will also be in focus after details are released on Russia's new OPEC+ supply cut pact.

Earnings In the week ahead, earnings reports of following companies are due –

Zscaler, HealthEquity, Asana, UiPath, GameStop, American Eagle Outfitters, C3.ai, DocuSign, Guidewire Software, Smartsheet, Planet Labs, Kroger, and Rent the Runway.

On 5 September, Adidas will hold its annual corporate conference in Frankfurt.

On 6 September, HubSpot will hold its Analyst Day event in conjunction with the INBOUND 23 conference. Align Technology to hold an Investor Day event and Intuit to hold an Innovation Day on the same day.

Citi Global Technology Conference, Roblox developer conference, Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference, and Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference are some of the other key corporate events slated to be held next week.

US stocks on Friday rose slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.8 points, or 0.33%, at 34,837.71. The S&P 500 gained 8.11 points, or 0.18%, at 4,515.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.15 points, or 0.02%, at 14,031.82.

A report released on Friday showed that US job growth increased at a healthy, but more moderate pace in August.

The US dollar on Friday rose at 146.17 Japanese yen from 145.45. It fell at $1.0779 from $1.0846 against the euro.

The US crude oil benchmark for October delivery added $1.92 at $85.55 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.72 at $88.55 a barrel.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.20 at $1,967.10 an ounce on Friday. Silver for December delivery fell 25 cents at $24.56 an ounce.