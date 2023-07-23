Wall Street week ahead: Investors to focus on Fed meet, earnings from Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:23 PM IST
The US central bank is widely expected to hike its interest rates on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001
On the Wall Street next week, investors will focus on the Federal Reserve meeting and earnings from tech giants -- Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Alphabet.
