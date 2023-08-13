Wall Street week ahead: Investors to focus on FOMC minutes, retailers’ earnings

The S&P 500 fell 4.78 points, or 0.11%, at 4,464.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 105.25 points, or 0.3%, to 35,281.4. The Nasdaq Composite lost 76.18 points, or 0.56%, to end at 13,644.85. According to the Labor Department report released on Friday, the US producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.3% in July.