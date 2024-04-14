Wall Street week ahead: Investors to focus on US economic data, key earnings, Middle East tensions
US economic data including retail sales report and industrial production data are due in the week ahead. Netflix, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Abbott Laboratories to report their earnings later in the week
Stock market investors on Wall Street in the week ahead will be focusing on the US economic data including retail sales report and the industrial production data, and quarterly earnings reports from major companies such as Netflix, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Abbott Laboratories.
