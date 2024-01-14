Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors to track quarterly earnings, crude oil movement
Investors to also focus on some economic data and several speeches by Federal Reserve officials in the week ahead
On Wall Street in the week ahead, investors will eye quarterly earnings reports and the energy market as the Middle East tensions could spark a further rise in oil prices. Last week, oil prices climbed after US and British airstrikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen added to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
