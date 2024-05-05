A report on consumer credit for March will be released by the US central bank on May 7, preliminary consumer sentiment data for May will be released on Friday

oOn Wall Street in the week ahead, there’s not much on economic front for market participants to watch for except the senior loan officer opinion survey from the US Federal Reserve and the preliminary consumer sentiment data for May.

Investors will also watch some major earnings reports from Tyson Foods, Disney, Uber Technologies, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Last week, the US Fed kept its interest rate unchanged after two-day of monetary policy meeting.

On May 7 (Tuesday), a report on consumer credit for March will be released by the US central bank.

May 10 (Friday) will see the release of data on preliminary consumer sentiment for May.

Earnings Following companies are due to report quarterly earnings in the week ahead—Tyson Foods, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Palantir, Realty Income, Disney, McKesson, Ferrari, GlobalFoundries, Coupang, Electronic Arts, Rivian Automotive, Datadog, Uber Technologies, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Airbnb, Shopify, Arm, Energy Transfer, Trade Desk, Beyond Meat, Affirm, AMC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery, US Foods, Hyatt Hotels, Roblox, Dropbox, Genpact, AMC Networks, and Enbridge.

Tech giant Apple is scheduled to hold an event on Tuesday to showcase new iPad products and hardware accessories.

IBM arm Red Hat is scheduled to hold its annual summit in Denver, Colorado on May 6-9.

US stock markets closed higher on Friday after softer-than-expected jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 450.02 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 38,675.68, the S&P 500 gained 63.59 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 5,127.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 315.37 points, or 1.99 per cent, to 16,156.33.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.5 per cent from 4.59 per cent. The 2-year yield fell to 4.81 per cent from 4.88 per cent.

The US dollar fell to 152.94 yen from 153.10 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0768 from $1.0730.

US crude oil benchmark for June delivery lost 84 cents to $78.11 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude for July delivery declined 71 cents to $82.96 per barrel.

Gold for June delivery slipped $1 to $2,308.60 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 14 cents to $26.69 per ounce.

