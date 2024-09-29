Wall Street week ahead: Jobs data, Jerome Powell’s speech, manufacturing & services PMIs in focus

  • The employment numbers among other economic data could impact investors’ views on the Federal Reserve’s next move at its monetary policy meeting on November 6-7

Rajendra Saxena
Published29 Sep 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Trade Now
US stock markets closed muted on Friday after a subdued inflation report for August.
US stock markets closed muted on Friday after a subdued inflation report for August.(Bloomberg)

Wall Street in the week ahead is expected to be guided by several economic data such as jobs report for September, S&P manufacturing and services PMIs.

The employment numbers could impact investors’ views on the Federal Reserve’s next move at its monetary policy meeting on November 6-7.

Market participants will also closely watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on the economic outlook at the National Association for Business Economics event on Monday.

Also Read | Global news wrap: US yield, China’s stimulus, iPhone 16

Economic events

On September 30 (Monday), data on Chicago Business Barometer (PMI)for September will be released. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech is also scheduled at an event on the same day.

On October 1 (Tuesday), separate reports on S&P final US manufacturing PMI and ISM manufacturingfor September, data on job openings for August and TBA auto sales for September will be released.

On October 2 (Wednesday), a report on ADP employment for September will be declared.

On October 3 (Thursday), separate reports on S&P final US services PMI and ISM services for September, and factory orders for August will be released.

On October 4 (Friday), data on US non-farm payroll, unemployment rate, and hourly wages for September will be issued.

Also Read | Auto sales, SEBI board meet, FII inflows, global cues to guide market trends

Earnings

Following companies are due to report second quarter earnings in the week ahead — Carnival, Nike, Paychex, McCormick & Company, Lamb Weston, Cal-Maine Foods, Levi Strauss, RPM International, Conagra Brands, and Constellation Brands.

US markets last week

US stock markets closed another record-setting week with a muted performance on Friday after a subdued inflation report for August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.89 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 42,313.00, the S&P 500 lost 7.20 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,738.17 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 70.70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 18,119.59.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell to 3.75 per cent from 3.80 per cent. The 2-year Treasury yield eased to 3.56 per cent from 3.63 per cent.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street week ahead: Jobs data, Jerome Powell’s speech, manufacturing & services PMIs in focus

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.90
03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
8.4 (4.9%)

Tata Steel share price

166.50
03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics share price

293.35
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
3 (1.03%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

654.85
03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
42.35 (6.91%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,405.90
03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
86.3 (6.54%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,859.40
03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
165.75 (6.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,415.00-60.00
    Chennai
    77,421.00-60.00
    Delhi
    77,573.00-60.00
    Kolkata
    77,425.00-60.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.