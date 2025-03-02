Wall Street week ahead: Jobs report, PMI data, earnings to guide markets

Investors on Wall Street in the week ahead will have plenty of economic data to analyse, with the major focus on jobs report for February.

Among other reports, monthly purchasing managers data from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), and factory orders will be released.

The earnings calendar will see big companies including CrowdStrike, Broadcom, Target, Costco Wholesale, and Kroger reporting quarterly results next week.

Economic calendar On March 3 (Monday), separate reports on S&P final US manufacturing PMI for February, ISM manufacturing for February, and TBA Auto sales for February will be released.

On March 5 (Wednesday), separate reports on ADP employment for February, S&P final US services PMI for February, factory orders for January, ISM services for February, and Fed Beige Book will be released.

On March 6 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended March 1, US productivity (final) for fourth quarter (Q4), and US trade deficit for January will be released.

On March 7 (Friday), separate reports on US jobs report for February, US unemployment rate for February, consumer credit for January will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report fourth quarter earnings in the week ahead — Okta, GitLab, AST SpaceMobile, California Resources, Surgery Partners, CrowdStrike, Sea Ltd., Target, AutoZone, Ross Stores, Marvell Technology, Veeva Systems, Zscaler, Brown-Forman, Campbell’s, Broadcom, Costco Wholesale, Kroger, Burlington Stores, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings.

Markets last week US stock indices ended higher on Friday after mixed economic data.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.59 per cent to end the session at 5,954.50 points. The Nasdaq gained 1.63 per cent to 18,847.28 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.39 per cent to 43,840.91 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell about 1 per cent, the Nasdaq lost 3.5 per cent and the Dow climbed almost 1 per cent.