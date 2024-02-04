The stock markets on Wall Street in the week ahead will be driven by some key earnings reports and economic events that include US trade deficit data and consumer credit report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The major earnings reports due to be released in the week ahead include PepsiCo, McDonald's, , Caterpillar, Alibaba, and Philip Morris.

Key economic events On February 5, final S&P US services PMI and ISM services reports for January will be released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

February 7 will see the release of the US trade deficit data for December and consumer credit report for January.

On February 9, a report on CPI seasonal factor revisions will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report quarterly earnings in the week ahead— McDonald's, Caterpillar, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Tyson Foods, NXP Semiconductors, Estee Lauder, Eli Lilly, Toyota Motor, Centene, Amgen, Ford Motor, BP, Alibaba, CVS Health, Fox Corporation, McKesson, Disney, Uber Technologies, PayPal, ConocoPhillips, Philip Morris, Duke Energy, Expedia, Take-Two Interactive, Pinterest, Kenvue, PepsiCo, Newell Brands, and AMC Networks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US stocks last week On Friday, US stocks ended sharply higher on strong earnings and robust January employment data. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The S&P 500 climbed 1.07 per cent to end the session at 4,958.61 points. The Nasdaq gained 1.74 per cent to 15,628.95 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35 per cent to 38,654.42 points.

The yield for the 10-year Treasury leaped immediately after the release of the jobs report and climbed to 4.02 per cent from 3.88 per cent on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US dollar rose to 148.33 yen from 146.28 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0792 from $1.0872.

The US crude oil benchmark for March delivery fell $1.54 to $72.28 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.37 to $77.33 per barrel.

Gold for April delivery fell $17.40 to $2,053.70 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 44 cents to $22.80 per ounce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In overseas markets, stocks were mixed in Asia and Europe.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!