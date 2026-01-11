Wall Street week ahead: Market braces for US inflation, retail sales, major bank earnings

Wall Street faces a packed schedule in the week ahead, featuring a flurry of economic reports and the official kickoff of the fourth quarter earnings season.

Investors will closely watch key inflation data for December, alongside a backlog of reports — including the November Producer Price Index (PPI), November retail sales, and October new home sales — that were delayed by the record-breaking 43-day US government shutdown that ended in November 2025.

The absence of consistent inflation readings, combined with signs of stabilizing labor market suggests that Federal Reserve lawmakers will likely maintain current monetary policy stance in the immediate future.

The earnings calendar will see the release of fourth quarter results from major US banks – JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Economic Calendar On January 12 (Monday) -None

On January 13 (Tuesday), separate reports on NFIB optimism index for December, Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, new home sales for October, and US budget deficit for December will be released.

On January 14 (Wednesday), separate reports on retail sales (delayed report) for November, Producer Price Index (PPI) (delayed report) for November, US Business inventories (delayed report) for October, existing home sales for December, and Federal Reserve’s Beige Book will be released.

On January 15 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended January 10, Empire state manufacturing survey for January, Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing survey for January will be released.

On January 16 (Friday), separate reports on industrial production for December and capacity utilization for December will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report fourth quarter results in the week ahead — JPMorgan, Delta Air Lines, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Taiwan Semiconductor, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and PNC Financial.

Markets Last Week US stock indices rose to record high on Friday following a weak report on the US job market, one that may delay another cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 44.82 points, or 0.6%, to 6,966.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.96 points, or 0.5%, to 49,504.07. The Nasdaq Composite rose 191.33 points, or 0.8%, to 23,671.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.32 points, or 0.8%, to 2,624.22.

For the week, the S&P 500 is up 107.81 points, or 1.6%. The Dow is up 1,121.68 points, or 2.3%. The Nasdaq is up 435.72 points, or 1.9%.