Wall Street Week Ahead: Spotlight on Fed rate decision, earnings from Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon

Wall Street in the week ahead will receive plenty of economic data, Big Tech earnings, and the US Federal Reserve’s fifth interest rate decision of the year.

The economic calendar will see the release of data such as jobs report, second quarter GDP (Gross Domestic Product) numbers, personal income and spending data, PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) Index, and S&P manufacturing PMI report among others.

For the Q2 earnings, investors will closely watch financial results from tech giants Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple, and e-commerce giant Amazon.

On the monetary policy front, market participants were keenly awaiting the interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to hold it steady.

Post-rate decision, Jerome Powell’s press conference will be heavily scrutinized amid enormous criticism from US President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Trump said that he believed that Fed Chair Jerome Powellmight be ready to lower rates.

He made a rare visit to the central bank on Thursday after calling Powell a "numbskull" earlier in the week for failing to cut rates.

Economic Calendar On July 29 (Tuesday), separate reports on advanced US trade balance in goods for June, S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 cities) for May, consumer confidence for July, job openings for June will be released.

On July 30 (Wednesday), separate reports on ADP employment for July, GDP Q2, pending home sales for June, FOMC interest rate decision will be declared.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference is also scheduled on Wednesday.

On July 31 (Thursday), separate reports on Employment Cost Index Q2, personal income and spending for June, PCE Index for June, and Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) for July will be released.

On August 1 (Friday), US employment report for July, S&P final US manufacturing PMI for July, ISM manufacturing for July, construction spending for June, consumer sentiment (final) for July, and TBA Auto sales for July will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report second quarter results in the week ahead — Waste Management, Nucor, Visa, Procter & Gamble, UnitedHealth, Boeing, PayPal, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Robinhood, eBay, Apple, Amazon.com, Mastercard, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron.

Markets Last Week dollar-depreciation-jerome-powell-donald-trump-equities-interest-rate-trade-federal-reserve-11753428638356.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual">US stocks ended higher and dollar firmed on Friday ahead of a big week for market risk.

The S&P 500 gained 26.73 points, or 0.42%, to end at 6,390.08 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 53.95 points, or 0.26%, to 21,111.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.74 points, or 0.48%, to 44,907.65.