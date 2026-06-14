Wall Street week ahead: Spotlight on Federal Reserve rate decision, retail sales, Middle East, G7 summit

Wall Street is set for a shortened trading week, with investors primarily focused on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting, the first to be chaired by Kevin Warsh. Market participants will be looking for signals on how the new Fed chief intends to tackle lingering inflation concerns while balancing economic growth.

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On the macroeconomic front, traders will closely monitor a series of key data releases, including the May retail sales figures, housing starts data, and the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index, for fresh insights into the health of the US economy.

Geopolitical developments are also expected to remain on investors' radar. The G7 summit in France, along with ongoing events in the Middle East, could influence market sentiment and drive volatility across asset classes.

US financial markets will remain shut on Friday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, resulting in a shortened trading schedule for the week.

The corporate earnings calendar will feature results from several notable companies, including Accenture, Kroger, CarMax, Canopy Growth and Jabil, offering investors a closer look at business trends across a range of sectors.

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US Economic Calendar June 15 (Monday), separate reports on Empire State manufacturing survey for June, industrial production for May, and home builder confidence index for June will be declared.

June 16 (Tuesday), data on housing starts for May will be issued.

June 17 (Wednesday), separate reports on US retail sales for May, pending home sales for May, business inventories for April, and FOMC interest rate decision will be released.

Fed Chairman Warsh’s press conference is also scheduled on Wednesday.

June 18 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended June 13 and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey for June will be released.

June 19 (Friday), none scheduled

Tech Events HPE Discover 2026: HPE’s flagship event is scheduled for June 15–18, 2026 in Las Vegas. It is designed for IT professionals, cloud architects, and enterprise executives looking to modernize data centers and scale infrastructure. Its focus areas are AI & machine learning workloads, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and edge & high-performance computing.

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AWS Summit 2026: This one-day event is scheduled on June 17, 2026 in New York City. It is tailored for developers, data engineers, and cloud leaders looking to get hands-on with the AWS ecosystem. Its focus areas are agentic AI & generative AI, application modernization, data & analytics, and cloud security & forensics.

US Stock Market Last Week US stock indices closed higher on Friday, lifted by another retreat in energy costs and a blockbuster public debut for SpaceX that captivated market participants.

By the closing bell on Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 advanced 37.16 points, or 0.5%, finishing at 7,431.46. Meanwhile, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 353.51 points, or 0.7%, to wrap up the session at 51,202.26. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also secured gains, rising 79.18 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 25,888.84.

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The small-cap Russell 2000 index outperformed the broader market on a percentage basis, climbing 22.96 points, or 0.8%, to end at 2,943.99.

Over the five-day period, the S&P 500 accumulated a rise of 47.72 points, or 0.6%. The Dow logged a weekly gain of 335.48 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq matched that pace by adding 179.41 points, also a 0.7% increase.

Energy markets offered a major tailwind for equities as global crude prices slumped to their lowest thresholds since early March. The downward pressure came as commodity traders grew increasingly optimistic that a diplomatic peace breakthrough between the United States and Iran was near.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures dropped $3.05, or 3.37%, settling at $87.33 per barrel. Domestically, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a similar decline, falling $2.83, or 3.23%, to finish out the trading week at $84.88 per barrel.

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About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes).

Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector.

His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.