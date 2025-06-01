Wall Street week ahead: Spotlight on jobs data, Jerome Powell’s speech, manufacturing & services PMIs

After Wall Street closed the month of May with gains, investors will have plenty to data in the first week of June to gauge the market sentiment.

The major focus will be on the jobs data for May, and S&P final manufacturing and services PMIs.

Market participants will also keenly watch for US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at an event in Washington, DC.

On the earnings front, big companies scheduled to report quarterly results include CrowdStrike, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Broadcom.

Economic Calendar On June 2 (Monday), separate reports on S&P final US manufacturing PMI for May, ISM Manufacturing for May, construction spending for April, and monthly TBA Auto sales will be released.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks on Monday at a conference in Washington.

On June 3 (Tuesday), separate reports on factory orders for April and job openings for April will be declared.

On June 4 (Wednesday), separate reports on ADP employment for May, S&P final US services PMI for May, ISM services for May, Federal Reserve’s Beige Book will be released.

On June 5 (Thursday), separate reports on US trade deficit for April and US productivity for first quarter will be released.

On June 6 (Friday), separate reports on US employment report for May and consumer credit for April will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report first quarter earnings in the week ahead — Campbell's Company, CrowdStrike, Hewlett Packard, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica, DocuSign, Samsara, and Rubrik.

Markets Last Week US stocks closed mixed on Friday as President Donald Trump slammed China before sounding upbeat about reaching a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.34 points, or 0.13%, to 42,270.07. The S&P 500 lost 0.48 points, or 0.01%, at 5,911.69 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 62.11 points, or 0.32%, to 19,113.77.

For the month, the S&P 500 rose about 6.2%, while the Nasdaq surged 9.6%.