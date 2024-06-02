Wall Street week ahead: Spotlight on May jobs data, manufacturing reports

On Wall Street in the week ahead, spotlight will be on the jobs data for May, among other economic reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The jobs data holds significance as it will be the last economic report before the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy meet on June 11-12.

Investors are hoping for a interest rate cut in the next Fed meet, as a report on Friday showed that a key measure of inflation -- personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index -- remained steady at 2.7% in April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Economic events On June 3 (Monday), data on the S&P flash US manufacturing PMI for May and ISM manufacturing for May will be released.

TBA Auto sales data for May is also due on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 4 (Tuesday), factory orders data for April will be declared.

June 5 (Wednesday) will see the release of reports on ADP employment for May, ISM services for May, US productivity (final revision) for first quarter, US trade deficit for April, and S&P flash US services PMI for May

On June 7 (Friday), a report on consumer credit for May and data on US employmenand unemployment for May will be released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings Following companies are due to report quarterly earnings in the week ahead— GitLab, Science Applications, CrowdStrike, PVH, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bath & Body Works, Lululemon, Dollar Tree, Brown-Forman, Campbell Soup, and Five Below, Samsara, DocuSign, J.M. Smucker, and NIO.

US markets last week US stocks rallied on Friday after a report showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation was flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 574.84 points, or 1.51%, to 38,686.32, the S&P 500 gained 42.03 points, or 0.80%, to 5,277.51 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.06 points, or 0.01%, to 16,735.02.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.50% from 4.55%. The 2-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.87% from 4.93%.

The US dollar rose to 157.28 yen from 156.84 Japanese yen. The euro gained to $1.0842 from $1.0837. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The benchmark US crude oil for July delivery fell 92 cents to $76.99 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude for July delivery lost 24 cents to $81.62 per barrel.

Gold for August delivery dropped $20.70 to $2,345.80 per ounce. Silver for July delivery shed $1.09 to $30.44 per ounce.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!