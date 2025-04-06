Wall Street week ahead: Spotlight on Trump tariffs fallout, CPI inflation, Fed minutes

After a bloodbath on Wall Street and across the global stock markets in last two trading sessions, investors in the week ahead will have several key economic data to analyse.

The week is still expected to be dominated by the fallout of President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners.

Investors fear that the Trump administration’s new tariffs would slowdown the US and global economic growth, and increase the inflation.

Market participants will closely monitor key economic data such as Consumer Price Index report, Producer Price Index data and Federal Reserve minutes of March meeting.

The week ahead will also see the start of the first quarter earnings. Big US banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley are slated to report quarterly results.

Economic Calendar On April 7 (Monday), a report on consumer credit for February will be released.

On April 8 (Tuesday), data on NFIB Optimism Index for March will be declared.

On April 9 (Wednesday), Minutes of Federal Reserve’s March FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will be released.

On April 10 (Thursday), data on initial jobless claims for the week ended April 5 and Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March will be unveiled.

On April 11 (Friday), separate reports on Producer Price Index (PPI) for March and consumer sentiment (preliminary) for April will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report first quarter earnings in the week ahead — Levi Strauss, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Tilray Brands, RPM International, Constellation Brands, BBB Foods, CarMax, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, and Unity Bancorp.

Markets Last Week US stock markets plummeted on Friday after China said it would retaliate at President Trump with additional tariffs of 34% on US goods.

The escalating trade war has spurred the biggest market losses since the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their largest two-day declines since the emerging coronavirus caused global panic during Trump’s first term.