Wall Street week ahead: Surge in bond yields, China's economic crisis leave US stocks vulnerable2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Wall Street week ahead: The recent surge in bond yields and uncertainties of China's economic crisis is creating vulnerabilities in the equity market
The optimism among the US investors seems to be fading away in the second half of 2023 with markets transforming from upside to more neutral areas. The recent surge in bond yields and uncertainties of China's economic crisis is creating vulnerabilities in the equity market. As per the news agency Reuters, the pessimistic mood in the market can push investors watching contrarian indicators to buy.
