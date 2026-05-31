Wall Street Week Ahead: US payrolls data, tech earnings and AI events set to drive markets

Wall Street investors are set for a busy week ahead as a series of key economic reports are scheduled for release, with the May non-farm payrolls report expected to be the main focus. The employment data could offer important insights into the strength of the labor market and help shape expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s future interest-rate decisions.

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Market participants will also closely track several other indicators, including manufacturing and services PMI readings, JOLTS job openings data, and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, all of which are expected to provide a clearer picture of the economy’s underlying momentum.

On the corporate front, earnings season will continue with several notable technology companies reporting quarterly results. Investors will be watching updates from Broadcom, CrowdStrike, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, and Docusign for signals on enterprise spending and AI-related demand.

Tech Events Major semiconductor and technology companies, including Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel, and Arm Holdings, will be in the spotlight at Computex Taipei, one of the industry's biggest annual gatherings. The event, themed “AI Together,” will take place from June 2 to June 5, 2026, in Taipei.

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The conference will highlight developments across artificial intelligence computing, robotics and smart mobility, next-generation connectivity technologies, and sustainability-focused innovations.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will host its annual Build developer conference on June 2–3, 2026, both in San Francisco and through virtual sessions. The event will showcase advancements in AI-driven developer tools, cloud services, Windows development, GitHub, Copilot, and enterprise-focused AI technologies.

Both conferences are widely expected to feature significant announcements related to artificial intelligence, data-center infrastructure, software platforms, and robotics, making them key events for investors and technology enthusiasts alike.

June 1 (Monday), separate reports on S&P final US manufacturing PMI for May, ISM manufacturing for May, construction spending for April, and TBA Auto sales for May will be declared.

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June 2 (Tuesday), data on job openings for April will be released.

June 3 (Wednesday), separate reports on ADP employment for May, S&P final US services PMI for May, factory orders for April, ISM services for May, Fed Beige Book will be released.

June 4 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended May 30, US productivity for the first quarter (Q1) will be declared.

June 5 (Friday), separate reports on US employment report for May and consumer credit for April will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report quarter results in the week ahead — Hewlett Packard, Credo Technology, Palo Alto Networks, Ulta Beauty, Broadcom, CrowdStrike, Medtronic, Ciena Corp., Lululemon Athletica, and Docusign.

US Stock Market Last Week US stock markets ended Friday at fresh record highs, extending recent gains as investors remained optimistic about the economic outlook and corporate earnings prospects.

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The S&P 500 advanced 16.43 points, or 0.2%, to close at 7,580.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 363.49 points, or 0.7%, finishing the session at 51,032.46. The Nasdaq Composite added 55.15 points, or 0.2%, to settle at 26,972.62.

In contrast, the small-cap focused Russell 2000 index underperformed broader markets, falling 17.23 points, or 0.6%, to end the day at 2,919.34.

For the week, major benchmarks posted solid gains. The S&P 500 rose 106.59 points, or 1.4%, while the Dow added 452.76 points, or 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the advance, jumping 628.65 points, or 2.4%, over the five-day period.

Oil prices moved lower on Friday as traders grew increasingly confident that Washington and Tehran would reach an agreement to prolong their existing ceasefire arrangement, easing concerns over potential supply disruptions.

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Brent crude futures declined 1.8% to settle at $92.05 per barrel, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.7%, ending the session at $87.36 per barrel.

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication.

Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes).

Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector.

His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.