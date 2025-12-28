Wall Street week ahead: US stock markets prepare for a quiet end to a rollercoaster year as 2026 approaches

As Wall Street moves from 2025 into 2026, the trading volume is expected to be low in the holiday shortened week ahead.

Since New Year’s Day falls on a Thursday, the stock markets will be closed on January 1.

There are only three full trading days left in what has been a very shaky year for investors. During the year, Trump tariff jitters, simmering geopolitical tensions, and the rapid growth of artificial intelligence-related momentum stocks took investors on a rollercoaster ride.

Advertisement

Even with these ups and downs, the S&P 500 index is still on track to finish the year with double-digit percentage gains.

In the week ahead, the economic calendar is light and no speeches from Federal Reserve members are scheduled.

Among the economic reports, the week will see the release of pending home sales, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index for 20 cities, and data on weekly initial jobless claims.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting will be published on Tuesday.

Economic Calendar On December 29 (Monday), a report on pending home sales for November will be released.

On December 30 (Tuesday), separate reports on the S&P Case-Shiller home price index (20 cities) for October and Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) for December will be released.

Advertisement

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting held in December will be released.

On December 31 (Wednesday), data on initial jobless claims for the week ended December27 will be released.

January 1 (Thursday) will be a New Year Day holiday.

On January 2 (Friday), None scheduled

Earnings Following companies are due to report third quarter results in the week ahead — Lifecore Biomedical , Taylor Devices, and Hurco.

Markets Last Week US stocks closed slightly lower on Friday in a quiet day of trading as investors returned from the Christmas holiday.

The S&P 500 fell 2.11 points, less than 0.1%, to 6,929.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.19 points, less than 0.1%, to 48,710.97. The Nasdaq composite fell 20.21 points, or 0.1%, to 23,593.10.

Advertisement

For the week, the S&P 500 is up 95.44 points, or 1.4%; the Dow is up 576.08 points, or 1.2%; and the Nasdaq is up 285.48 points, or 1.2%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 4.13%.