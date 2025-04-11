Wall Street’s Magnificent Seven shed $2 trillion since April 2; Nvidia up 25% in 5 days, Tesla biggest loser in 2025

Nikita Prasad
Published11 Apr 2025, 10:26 PM IST
’Magnificent Seven’ stocks in 2024: AI chip giant Nvidia emerged as the top gainer among US tech pack this year with a rise of 183 per cent YTD, followed by Meta Platforms
Wall Street's Magnificent Seven: The US tech megacaps have shed nearly $2 trillion since April 2 when US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs across nations worldwide.

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks amassed more than $1.5 trillion in market value on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump paused his sweeping tariffs for 90 days, easing pressure on tech giants that had tumbled in recent sessions.

The gains did not erase the $3.4 trillion in value the companies have collectively shed since their peak in late 2024, with some $2 trillion of those losses coming since last week after Trump slapped tariffs on imports from countries including major tech market and exporter China.

But the reprieve gave investors a reason to buy back these expensive stocks, whose valuations had reached stratospheric levels as the companies bet billions of dollars on building out artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

First Published:11 Apr 2025, 10:26 PM IST
