Wall Street’s Magnificent Seven shed $2 trillion since April 2; Nvidia up 25% in 5 days, Tesla biggest loser in 2025

Wall Street's Magnificent Seven: The US tech megacaps have shed nearly $2 trillion since April 2 when US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs across nations worldwide.

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks amassed more than $1.5 trillion in market value on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump paused his sweeping tariffs for 90 days, easing pressure on tech giants that had tumbled in recent sessions.

The gains did not erase the $3.4 trillion in value the companies have collectively shed since their peak in late 2024, with some $2 trillion of those losses coming since last week after Trump slapped tariffs on imports from countries including major tech market and exporter China.