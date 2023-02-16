WallStreetBets founder sues Reddit

“Jamie was removed as a moderator of r/WallStreetBets by Reddit and banned by the community moderators for attempting to enrich himself. This lawsuit is another transparent attempt to enrich himself," the spokeswoman said. “It’s telling that he is filing this suit three years after he was banned from r/WallStreetBets and long after the community rose in mainstream popularity without his involvement," she said. “We’ll respond directly in court and continue to protect the best interests of the communities and moderators on our platform."