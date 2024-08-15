Walmart beats Wall Street forecasts in Q2, stock surges 8% to hit record high over annual revenue guidance boost

  • Walmart shares rose as much as 8.4% in New York trading, the biggest intraday gain since November 2022. The stock was up 31% year to date through Wednesday’s close

Nikita Prasad
Published15 Aug 2024, 09:50 PM IST
Trade Now
Walmart’s Reign as America’s Biggest Retailer Is Under Threat
Walmart’s Reign as America’s Biggest Retailer Is Under Threat

Walmart Inc. raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday for a second time this year, as Americans flocked to its stores for inexpensive essentials, sending its shares up eight per cent to a record high.

The world's largest retailer by sales is one of the first big U.S. chains to report quarterly results that provide insight into consumer health, particularly after the government reported an unexpected deterioration in the labor market, raising fears of a recession.

Walmart's results suggest that despite several years of above-average inflation, consumer spending remains resilient. Inflation has also shown signs of moderating. "We have not seen any additional strain on consumer health in our business," Walmart's Chief Financial Officer, John David Rainey, said on a post-earnings call, a viewpoint it has maintained for several quarters.

The retailer's comments contrasted those of rivals Amazon and Home Depot that warned of consumer caution, even among their more middle- and upper-income shopper base.

Walmart's U.S. comparable sales, which combine online and sales at stores open for at least a year, rose 4.2%, handily beating the 3.3% rise analysts had expected, according to LSEG.

Those sales were boosted by strong demand for fresh food, particularly produce and high-quality meats, Walmart said. Shoppers also increased spending on personal care and beauty products, and when it came to health and wellness, they favored branded drugs over generics.

The company noted that higher-income customers, especially those earning over $100,000 annually, significantly contributed to sales of home furniture, appliances, clothing, and toys, leading to broad market-share gains in these categories.

The retailer reported a 16% increase in membership and other income during the quarter, which contributed to a 22% rise in U.S. online sales. Walmart's U.S. business generates 60% of its nearly $650 billion in annual sales.

Walmart shares rose as much as 8.4% in New York trading, the biggest intraday gain since November 2022. The stock was up 31% year to date through Wednesday’s close, compared with a 14% gain for the S&P 500 Index. Shares of rival Target Corp. were also up as much as 6%.

Walmart forecast annual adjusted profit per share to be between $2.35 and $2.43 and consolidated net sales to grow in the range of 3.75% to 4.75%. Both forecasts were higher than its prior expectations of $2.23 to $2.37 per share and 3% to 4% sales growth.

Second-quarter earnings came in at 67 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations for 65 cents, according to LSEG. Its overall revenue rose 4.8% to $169.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $168.53 billion.

Walmart shares rose as much as 8.4% to a record high of $74.44. The blue-chip stock has climbed 30.7% in 2024 as of Wednesday's close, outperforming the S&P 500's 14.4% rise.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1-5%

1 of 7Read Full Story
$113 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
27,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
$80-100 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
75,000

5 of 7Read Full Story
$470 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$320 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 09:50 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWalmart beats Wall Street forecasts in Q2, stock surges 8% to hit record high over annual revenue guidance boost

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

146.20
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.7 (-1.81%)

Tata Power

405.55
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.75 (-0.67%)

Vedanta

420.05
03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.65 (-0.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.75
03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

965.65
03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
70.45 (7.87%)

One 97 Communications

539.60
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
33.75 (6.67%)

PB Fintech

1,571.00
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
90 (6.08%)

Uno Minda

1,098.95
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
51.35 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,209.00145.00
    Chennai
    72,492.0076.00
    Delhi
    72,988.00712.00
    Kolkata
    71,996.00-139.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.33
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue