Walmart Inc. raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday for a second time this year, as Americans flocked to its stores for inexpensive essentials, sending its shares up eight per cent to a record high.

The world's largest retailer by sales is one of the first big U.S. chains to report quarterly results that provide insight into consumer health, particularly after the government reported an unexpected deterioration in the labor market, raising fears of a recession.

Walmart's results suggest that despite several years of above-average inflation, consumer spending remains resilient. Inflation has also shown signs of moderating. "We have not seen any additional strain on consumer health in our business," Walmart's Chief Financial Officer, John David Rainey, said on a post-earnings call, a viewpoint it has maintained for several quarters.

The retailer's comments contrasted those of rivals Amazon and Home Depot that warned of consumer caution, even among their more middle- and upper-income shopper base.

Walmart's U.S. comparable sales, which combine online and sales at stores open for at least a year, rose 4.2%, handily beating the 3.3% rise analysts had expected, according to LSEG.

Those sales were boosted by strong demand for fresh food, particularly produce and high-quality meats, Walmart said. Shoppers also increased spending on personal care and beauty products, and when it came to health and wellness, they favored branded drugs over generics.

The company noted that higher-income customers, especially those earning over $100,000 annually, significantly contributed to sales of home furniture, appliances, clothing, and toys, leading to broad market-share gains in these categories.

The retailer reported a 16% increase in membership and other income during the quarter, which contributed to a 22% rise in U.S. online sales. Walmart's U.S. business generates 60% of its nearly $650 billion in annual sales.

Walmart shares rose as much as 8.4% in New York trading, the biggest intraday gain since November 2022. The stock was up 31% year to date through Wednesday's close, compared with a 14% gain for the S&P 500 Index. Shares of rival Target Corp. were also up as much as 6%.

Walmart forecast annual adjusted profit per share to be between $2.35 and $2.43 and consolidated net sales to grow in the range of 3.75% to 4.75%. Both forecasts were higher than its prior expectations of $2.23 to $2.37 per share and 3% to 4% sales growth.

Second-quarter earnings came in at 67 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations for 65 cents, according to LSEG. Its overall revenue rose 4.8% to $169.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $168.53 billion.