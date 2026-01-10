Walmart to replace AstraZeneca on Nasdaq-100 Index on January 20

Walmart will replace AstraZeneca in the Nasdaq-100 Index on January 20, following its move from the NYSE. Companies often change listings for better alignment with investor bases or to reduce costs.

Published10 Jan 2026, 08:42 AM IST
A Walmart worker in a holiday costume gathers shopping carts in the parking area of a Walmart Supercenter store in Monroe, New York, U.S., December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Walmart will replace British drugmaker AstraZeneca in the Nasdaq-100 Index on January 20, the exchange operator said on Friday.

The retail giant said in November it would shift its longtime listing on the New York Stock Exchange to its main rival.

Companies typically change listing venues when they see better alignment with an exchange's investor base, technology and services, or when they want to cut costs tied to listing and compliance.

Some companies that transferred from NYSE to Nasdaq in 2025 cited as a key reason the attractiveness of the Nasdaq-100 index - which includes 100 of the most valuable non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, including Nvidia and Apple.

Walmart will replace AstraZeneca in the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index, before market open on January 20, Nasdaq said in a statement.

