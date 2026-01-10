Walmart to replace AstraZeneca on Nasdaq-100 Index on January 20

Walmart will replace British drugmaker AstraZeneca in the Nasdaq-100 Index on January 20, the exchange operator said on Friday.

The retail giant said in November it would shift its longtime listing on the New York Stock Exchange to its main rival.

Companies typically change listing venues when they see better alignment with an exchange's investor base, technology and services, or when they want to cut costs tied to listing and compliance.

Also Read | IBM, Walmart lease large office spaces in Bengaluru

Some companies that transferred from NYSE to Nasdaq in 2025 cited as a key reason the attractiveness of the Nasdaq-100 index - which includes 100 of the most valuable non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, including Nvidia and Apple.

Advertisement