Walt Disney stock rallies nearly 8% after first quarter earnings surpass Wall Street expectations

Walt Disney's stock surged nearly 8% in early trading on Wednesday following a first-quarter earnings report that surpassed Wall Street expectations.
At 12:45 p.m. EDT, Walt Disney's stock rose 6.90%, or $6.93, at $107.36. Year-to-date, the stock has declined 4.03%.
The media titan announced adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.57 and total revenue of $25.2 billion for the January-to-March period. These figures exceeded analyst forecasts, which had anticipated an adjusted EPS of $1.49 and revenue near $24.78 billion.
The experiences segment—encompassing theme parks, cruise lines, and retail—saw its operating income grow by 5%.
Disney noted that increased domestic park spending and higher occupancy across its cruise fleet fueled this growth compared to the prior year.
However, CFO Hugh Johnston pointed out that domestic attendance dipped slightly, citing a decrease in international travelers and new competitive pressure from Universal’s Epic Universe in Florida.
Despite these factors, Johnston expressed confidence in a second-half recovery.
He did caution that Disney remains sensitive to macroeconomic shifts, noting that continued spikes in fuel prices could eventually impact consumer travel habits.
Operating income for the entertainment division rose 6% to $1.34 billion, supported by gains in streaming subscriptions and advertising.
The studio’s performance was also bolstered by the tail-end success of last year’s major theatrical releases, including "Zootopia 2" and "Avatar: Fire and Ash."
Conversely, the sports division, led by ESPN, saw a 5% decline in operating income to $652 million, primarily due to rising production costs and expensive sports broadcasting rights.
Johnston urged investors to view ESPN as a content-producing powerhouse rather than a traditional cable asset, highlighting that streaming revenue now doubles that of the company's shrinking linear television business.
While sports is still transitioning to digital, he emphasized that ESPN remains a critical global brand.
The earnings call marked a major moment for new Chief Executive Josh D’Amaro, who detailed his strategic vision on Wednesday.
"Our focus remains consistent -- improve the consumer experience, deepen engagement, and continue building a healthy and more durable growth business," D'Amaro said during the company's first-quarter earnings call, his first at the helm of Disney.
D’Amaro, who replaced Bob Iger in mid-March, is tasked with navigating the company through the shift toward streaming, the integration of artificial intelligence, and a volatile economy.
In a ten-page communication to shareholders, D’Amaro outlined a plan focused on creative excellence, a more robust streaming ecosystem, and continued investment in physical experiences. He updated the company’s outlook, projecting adjusted EPS growth of approximately 12% for the 2026 fiscal year—a slight narrowing from earlier "double-digit" estimates.
He also reaffirmed the company's target for double-digit growth extending into fiscal 2027.
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