Want to Beat the Stock Market? Avoid the Cost of ‘Being Human’

Consider a new study that looked at the returns of more than 7,800 U.S. stock mutual funds from 1991 through 2020. It measured their returns against those of a market-matching S&P 500 exchange-traded fund and the total U.S. stock market. The comparisons covered monthly, annual and 10-year periods, as well as each fund’s longest track record, within those three decades.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}