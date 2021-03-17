Warburg exits 3 firms despite market slump

“We expect exits to pick up pace, and we may see as much as $14-15 billion worth of exits in 2021. This will be driven by several factors, such as an increase in exits through IPOs and PEs exiting/paring positions in listed firms, given the buoyant stock markets. The explosion of SPACs in the US offers an exit route to PE/VC backed firms," said Vivek Soni, partner and national leader, private equity services, EY. SPACs are publicly traded shell firms with no commercial operations, which help unlisted firms go public through mergers, skipping the time-consuming conventional IPO route.

