Warburg Pincus, 2 promoters offload ₹750 crores in Home First Finance shares
Warburg Pincus and two promoter group entities divested shares of Home First Finance worth ₹750 crore via open market on Thursday.
Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus and two promoter group entities divested shares of Home First Finance worth ₹750 crore via open market on Thursday, for the second time in six months, according to bulk deals data.
