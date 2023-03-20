Warburg Pincus-backed affiliate exits PVR for ₹380 cr via block deal, SBI MF major buyer2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:33 PM IST
As per the block deal, on BSE, Warburg-backed Berry Creek Investment sold 24,39,301 equity shares at a price of ₹1,559.35 per share in PVR. This would be its entire stake of 2.49% in the Ajay Bijli-led company.
US-based global private equity firm, Warburg Pincus has exited Indian multiplex giant PVR by selling its entire stake of 2.49% through its affiliate in a block deal on Monday. The transaction aggregated more than ₹380 crore. However, major domestic mutual funds were among top buyers in PVR in the open market.
