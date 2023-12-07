Warburg Pincus divests 1.3% stake in IDFC Bank worth ₹790 crore via block deal
The transaction between the companies were finalised at ₹86.1 per share, totalling to ₹790 crore.
United States-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus has divested a partial stake in IDFC Bank on Thursday, December 7 through a block deal. The US private equity firm, through its affiliate company Dayside Investment, has sold 1.3% stake or 9.17 crore shares in the private lender.
