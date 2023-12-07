Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Warburg Pincus divests 1.3% stake in IDFC Bank worth 790 crore via block deal

Warburg Pincus divests 1.3% stake in IDFC Bank worth 790 crore via block deal

Vaamanaa Sethi

  • The transaction between the companies were finalised at 86.1 per share, totalling to 790 crore.

IDFC First Bank

United States-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus has divested a partial stake in IDFC Bank on Thursday, December 7 through a block deal. The US private equity firm, through its affiliate company Dayside Investment, has sold 1.3% stake or 9.17 crore shares in the private lender.

The transaction between the companies were finalised at 86.1 per share, totalling to 790 crore. However, the buyers in the transaction are still unknown.

According to available data, Dayside Investment held 1.3% stake in the bank, meanwhile, another affiliate Cloverdell Investment owned 2.74% stake in the IDFC First Bank, as of November 2023.

Warburg Pincus' both affiliates Dayside Investment and Cloverdell Investment together owned 8.5% of the company, as of June quarter.

In September, the private equity firm, via Cloverdell Investment, divested a 4.2% stake in IDFC First Bank for 2,480 crore through block deals. Concurrently, GQG Partners, supported by Rajiv Jain, acquired a 2.6% stake in the financial institution for 1,527 crore.

Over the past three quarters, foreign portfolio investors have consistently increased their ownership in the bank. As of the end of September, FPIs collectively held a 26.06% stake, a notable rise from the 19.31% reported at the end of March.

While IDFC First Bank shares have witnessed a 6.5% gain in the five sessions since November 30, it's worth noting that the stock has corrected by over 3% since the last sale by Warburg Pincus on September 1.

On Thursday, the company witnessed a nearly 3% decline in its shares, which settled at 87.75 on the NSE. Throughout the year (YTD), the stock has consistently ranked among the top performers in the private sector category, surpassing most of its counterparts with an impressive gain of almost 54%. Notably, the global index aggregator MSCI Inc recently included the stock in its MSCI India index.

In the September quarter, the bank, which is in the process of merging, disclosed a noteworthy 35% year-on-year increase in net profit, amounting to 751 crore. Concurrently, net interest income experienced robust growth, surging by 32% to reach 3,950 crore

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.