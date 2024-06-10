Wardwizard Innovations share price hits upper circuit at ₹62.71, surges 20 per cent. Here's Why
Wardwizard Innovations stock Price: Wardwizard Innovations' share price surged 20 per cent to ₹62.71 on June 10, driven by a $1.29 billion order from Beulah International for electric vehicles in the Philippines.
Wardwizard Innovations Share Price: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited share price hit a new upper circuit at ₹62.71 up 20 per cent as soon as the market opened on June 10, at 9:15 am on BSE.
