Wardwizard Innovations stock soars another 19% to hit 5-month high, up 54% in just 5 sessions – here's why
In the previous trading session, the stock was locked in the 20% upper circuit limit after the company secured a significant order worth USD 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles in India, witnessed its shares surge for the fifth consecutive trading session on Tuesday, jumping by an additional 19% to hit a 5-month high ₹75.25 per share, resulting in a cumulative gain of 54% in just five sessions.
