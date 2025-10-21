Warner Bros. Discovery receives multiple buyout offers; shares jump over 12% on Wall Street

Warner Bros. Discovery receives multiple buyout offers, the company's shares jump over 12% on Wall Street on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

Warner Bros. Discovery Share Price Trend Warner Bros. Discovery shares jumped 12.33% to $20.58 during Tuesday's Wall Street session, compared to $19.32 at the previous market close. The shares of the entertainment giant were trading 10.92% higher at ₹20.32 as of 11:40 a.m. (EDT), according to the data collected from Marketwatch.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares jumped right after the stock market opened for investors on Tuesday. The company announced receiving multiple buyout offers on 21 October 2025.

Shares of the entertainment giant have lost 3.76% in the last five market sessions. However, the Warner Bros. Discovery shares have given stock market investors more than 169% returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have risen 90.67% in 2025 and are up 3.65% in the last one-month period. Warner Bros. Discovery stock is trading 11.36% higher in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at $20.58 on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, while the 52-week low level was at $7.25, according to the Marketwatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $45.36 billion as of the trading session on Tuesday.

