Warner Bros. Discovery stock in focus on Wall Street after firm announces split, shares up 6.8% in pre-market Nasdaq

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares are in the focus of investors on Wall Street today after the entertainment giant announced an upcoming company split by next year on Monday, 9 June 2025. The company plans to separate its cable operation division from its streaming services.

“Warner Bros. Discovery today announced plans to separate the company, in a tax-free transaction, into two publicly traded companies, enabling each to maximise its potential,” according to the official website.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. were trading 6.8 per cent higher at $10.60 at 8:54 a.m. (EDT) on Monday, 9 June 2025, compared to $9.82 at the previous US stock market close on Friday, last week, Marketwatch data shows.

In the last five years, the shares of the entertainment giant have lost over 55 per cent. However, the stock has given the US market investors more than 20 per cent returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date basis, Warner Bros. Discovery shares have lost 7.88 per cent in 2025, but are trading 8.27 per cent higher on a one-month basis.

Warner Bros. Discovery Split Details According to the official announcement, Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting into two publicly traded companies, namely ‘Streaming & Studios’ and ‘Global Networks.’

The Streaming & Studios business will have Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, along with other film and television libraries.

While the Global Networks firm will have premier entertainment, sports and news television brands across the world, including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., and Discovery.

The company also mentioned that David Zaslav, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Warner Bros. Discovery, will be appointed as the President and CEO of Streaming & Studios, while Gunnar Wiedenfels, who is currently the CFO of the entertainment giant, will become the CEO of Global Networks.

“By operating as two distinct and optimised companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today’s evolving media landscape,” said Zaslav in the official statement.

