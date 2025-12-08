Warner Bros's stock jumps around 7% after Paramount offers hostile bid to acquire the media company

Mint Market
Warner Bros Discovery Inc. stock surged 6.7% to $27.84 after Paramount made a hostile $108.4 billion bid for the company. Here's how other stocks are performing.

Eshita Gain
Published8 Dec 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Warner Bros's stock jumps around 7% after Paramount offers a hostile bid (Bloomberg)

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. (WBD) stock experienced a dramatic surge on Monday, 8 December, with shares jumping 6.7% to $27.84 as of 9:58 AM EST after Paramount launched a hostile bid to acquire the media company.

Meanwhile Paramount's stock also rose 4%, reaching $13.90 on NASDAQ during the same time. Netflix's stock has a steep decline of almost 4% to $96.38 following the announcement.

Paramount Skydance Corp on Monday placed a challenging bid of $108.4 billion to potentially acquire Warner Bros. Discovery through an all-cash offer.

It has offered to pay $30 per share in cash, to potentially acquire all of the outstanding shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), including the company's Global Networks segment, according to the official announcement on 8 December 2025.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

 
 
