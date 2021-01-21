Warning signs flash as emerging markets rally to records

Exchange-traded funds covering developing-nation assets drew the highest inflows in more than a year last week, with traders increasing their holdings by a combined $3.56 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Inflows went into stock ETFs, while bond funds suffered withdrawals. In total, that was an 11th straight week of inflows, increasing total assets to $332.1 billion, with the highest proportion of new money going to China, Taiwan and South Korea.