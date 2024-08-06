Warren Buffet buys ‘aggressively’ when US stocks dip, refrains from short-term bets: What should you do amid volatility?

Wall Street today: US stocks crashed in the previous session due to a global selloff fueled by mounting recession fears among investors in the world's largest economy. On Monday, more than $1.93 trillion was wiped out of the US stock market as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped over 1,000 points.
The turmoil began following the release of a disappointing July jobs report, which fueled concerns that the US Federal Reserve has moved too slowly to cut interest rates — a move meant to alleviate some pressure on the economy.
