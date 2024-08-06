Warren Buffet buys ‘aggressively’ when US stocks dip, refrains from short-term bets: What should you do amid volatility?

  • Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway recently sold half its stake in tech giant Apple and increased its cash holdings to nearly $260 billion.

Nikita Prasad
Published6 Aug 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Trade Now
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks on the exhibition floor during Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, US; Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks on the exhibition floor during Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, US; Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

Wall Street today: US stocks crashed in the previous session due to a global selloff fueled by mounting recession fears among investors in the world's largest economy. On Monday, more than $1.93 trillion was wiped out of the US stock market as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped over 1,000 points.

The turmoil began following the release of a disappointing July jobs report, which fueled concerns that the US Federal Reserve has moved too slowly to cut interest rates — a move meant to alleviate some pressure on the economy. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
2,000

1 of 14Read Full Story
$1.7 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
10.87 L

3 of 14Read Full Story
10

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹13,400 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
$275 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
1.1%

7 of 14Read Full Story
70

8 of 14Read Full Story
25%

9 of 14Read Full Story
100

10 of 14Read Full Story
9,900

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,643 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
60.3

13 of 14Read Full Story
2

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 08:53 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWarren Buffet buys ‘aggressively’ when US stocks dip, refrains from short-term bets: What should you do amid volatility?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.25
03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
0.45 (0.3%)

Tata Motors

1,013.65
03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-3 (-0.3%)

Bharat Electronics

287.30
03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-2.8 (-0.97%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-3.75 (-2.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India

1,046.00
03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
63.5 (6.46%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

93.58
03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
5.58 (6.34%)

Firstsource Solutions

290.05
03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
14.55 (5.28%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

787.00
03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
38.4 (5.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue