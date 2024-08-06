Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Warren Buffet buys ‘aggressively’ when US stocks dip, refrains from short-term bets: What should you do amid volatility?

Warren Buffet buys ‘aggressively’ when US stocks dip, refrains from short-term bets: What should you do amid volatility?

Nikita Prasad

  • Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway recently sold half its stake in tech giant Apple and increased its cash holdings to nearly $260 billion.

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks on the exhibition floor during Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, US; Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

Wall Street today: US stocks crashed in the previous session due to a global selloff fueled by mounting recession fears among investors in the world's largest economy. On Monday, more than $1.93 trillion was wiped out of the US stock market as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped over 1,000 points.

The turmoil began following the release of a disappointing July jobs report, which fueled concerns that the US Federal Reserve has moved too slowly to cut interest rates — a move meant to alleviate some pressure on the economy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.