Berkshire Hathaway Q4 Results: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday, February 22, reporting a surge of 71 per cent in its operating profit to $14.5 billion, mostly driven by the investment income and insurance business amid high interest rates.

The multinational conglomerate reported its third straight record annual operating profit, bolstered by large increases in underwriting earnings. The Omaha, Nebraska-based empire's fourth-quarter operating profit hit a record $14.53 billion, or $1,010 per Class A share, from $8.48 billion a year earlier, reflecting gains in its insurance operations and foreign currency changes.

The increase in operating earnings was driven by a 48 per cent jump in insurance investment income to $4.1 billion. The operating profit rose 27 per cent to $47.44 billion in 2024 from $37.35 billion a year earlier. The quarterly net income was $19.69 billion, or $13,695 per average equivalent share, with the value of Berkshire's holdings in Apple and American Express increasing.

Berkshire Hathaway Q4 Results: Key Metrics For the year, net income totalled $89 billion. The rise in earnings also got a significant boost from a strong recovery in the firm’s insurance underwriting business, with operating earnings quadrupling over the period to $3.4 billion.

GEICO was the main contributor to Berkshire’s insurance results, with its pretax underwriting earnings more than doubling to $7.8 billion in 2024. The auto insurer successfully added new clients in the second half, reversing a years-long trend that previously weighed on its performance.

Berkshire said it expects pretax losses of approximately $1.3 billion from the wildfires that ravaged entire parts of Los Angeles last month.

Buffett’s cash hoard grew for the 10th quarter in a row, to a record $334.2 billion at the end of 2024, as the billionaire continued to refrain from major stock transactions in the fourth quarter. In the period, the firm was a net seller of $6.7 billion worth of shares.