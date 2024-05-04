Apple remains Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding despite 13% stake cut in Q1, current bet worth $135 billion
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has trimmed cut its massive stake in tech giant Apple Inc for the second straight quarter. In its first-quarter earnings report, Berkshire Hathaway reported that its Apple bet was worth $135.4 billion, implying around 790 million shares. This marks a decline of around 13 per cent in the stake. Apple still remains Berkshire’s biggest holding by far at the end of the quarter.
