Warren Buffett cuts stake in Bank of America below 10%, trade updates may slow to quarterly basis

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in Bank of America to 9.99 percent, allowing for less frequent trade disclosures. This reduction could affect investor confidence and the stock's performance, as Buffett has not disclosed reasons for the sell-off.

Updated11 Oct 2024, 09:51 AM IST
File image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, at an annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.
File image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, at an annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.(AP Photo / Nati Harnik)

The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett (94), has cut his stake in Bank of America Corporation to just below 10 per cent throughout the year, Bloomberg reported. Thus, Berkshire Hathaway can reduce disclosures as per regulatory thresholds.

The Bloomberg report noted that since Berkshire's stake in BoA has dropped to 9.99 per cent, US rules now allow for quarterly updates instead of the previous timeline of a few days after each trade.

In a selling spree that began mid-July, Berkshire Hathaway trimmed BoA stock in 15 rounds to gain $10.5 billion from its long-held investment in the bank. It sold off $382.4 million worth of shares over the last three days, October 10 exchange filings showed, as per the report.

Drama For Investors

For fellow shareholders, however, the slower update requirement means they will not know of any further cuts from Buffett's side for months.

While Buffett has not given reasons for the reduced stake despite being known to back BoA for years and the billionaire's long lent imprimatur to BoA CEO Brian Moynihan, the report added. Berkshire infused $5 billion for stocks in 2011 and applying to the Federal Reserve to increase stake above 10 per cent in 2019.

Notably, Berkshire remains the bank’s biggest stockholder, with its 9,99 per cent stake worth around $31 billion at closing price on October 10.

“At a minimum, we suspect this holder getting below 10 per cent would lift a psychological hurdle and could allow the stock to regain some forward momentum,” Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers wrote in a note this month.

BoA’s stock has underperformed throughout the liquidations. It had been No. 1 in the 24-company KBW Bank Index this year as of July 16. Since then, it has been the second-worst performer. In the latest round, Berkshire unloaded $382.4 million of shares over three days.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWarren Buffett cuts stake in Bank of America below 10%, trade updates may slow to quarterly basis

