Warren Buffett explains why stocks are better investment than real estate

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, popularly known as the Oracle of Omaha, has often acknowledged that while real estate can offer attractive opportunities, stocks are a more lucrative bet.

A video of the 95-year-old investor, who recently stepped down from his role as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway on December 31 after three decades, has resurfaced, wherein he is seen explaining why equities make for a better bet than stocks.

Also Read | Warren Buffett hails new CEO as Berkshire Hathaway begins new era

Equities > Real Estate Buffett, speaking at the 2025 annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting, explained that real estate transactions are far more complex and time-consuming compared to investing in equities.

Advertisement

"In respect to real estate, it's so much harder than stocks in terms of negotiation, deals, time spent, and the involvement of multiple parties in the ownership," Warren Buffett is seen as saying. In contrast, stock investments are simpler, more transparent, and easier to execute, he highlighted.

Highlighting the flexibility of stock markets, Buffett emphasised how easily large transactions can be completed. Citing his own example, he said that they did a few real estate deals back in 2008 and 2009, but added further that the amount of time that would take compared to doing something intelligent and probably better in securities, there was just no comparison.

"In a real estate deal, every sentence is as important as a person, and then stocks, if somebody needs to sell 20,000 shares of Berkshire or something, they call us, and the price is right. It's done in five seconds, and it closes all the time," he added.

Advertisement

Buffett also noted that although there have been instances when large properties have changed hands at bargain prices, especially during times of distress, stocks have historically offered better value and efficiency.

Buffett added that while his longtime business partner, Charlie Munger, did enjoy real estate transactions and completed several deals in the last few years of his life, Buffett believes that if forced to choose at a young age, Munger would still have opted for stocks.

"He was playing a game that was an interesting game to him, but I think if he had asked him to make a choice when he was 21, he would have chosen stocks in the second."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.