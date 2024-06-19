Buffett Indicator labels Indian market as 'modestly overvalued'; projects 5.8% annual returns, lowest among EM peers
Buffett Indicator forecasts annual returns worldwide, with India's stock market labeled 'modestly overvalued'. The m-cap to GDP ratio for India stands at 102.75%, deviating from the 10-year average of 91.49%.
The Indian market swiftly recovered from the shock of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results, bouncing back to not only recoup all losses but also surge over 4 percent in June, marking the fourth positive month of the year. Before a slight dip of 0.3 percent in May, the market had seen three consecutive months of gains.
